    Brent crude fell by 2.5%

    In 2015, the average cost of oil will be 60 dollars per barrel

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market the price of 1 barrel of crude oil WTI (West Texas Intermediate) fell by 1.7% ( 0.92 dollars) and amounted to 52.69 dollars.

    Report informs on the stock exchanges the price of Brent crude oil also fell.So, one barrel of Brent crude oil fell by 2.5% (1.46 dollars) and amounted to 56.42 dollars.

    According to forecasts, in the case of a fixed price of crude oil before the end of the year, in 2015 the average cost of oil will be 60 dollars per barrel.

