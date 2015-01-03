Brent crude fell by 2.5%

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market the price of 1 barrel of crude oil WTI (West Texas Intermediate) fell by 1.7% ( 0.92 dollars) and amounted to 52.69 dollars.

Report informs on the stock exchanges the price of Brent crude oil also fell.So, one barrel of Brent crude oil fell by 2.5% (1.46 dollars) and amounted to 56.42 dollars.

According to forecasts, in the case of a fixed price of crude oil before the end of the year, in 2015 the average cost of oil will be 60 dollars per barrel.