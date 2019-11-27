​BP to start drilling works in Shafag-Asiman structure next month

In December 2019, it is planned to start drilling of first exploration well in Shafag-Asiman structure, BP Vice President for communications, external affairs and strategy in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, the semi-submersible Drilling Rig named after Heydar Aliyev, which will conduct the drilling work in the structure, is already in the company and the drilling works will commence after a few adjustments.

The contract on Shafag-Asiman block signed between BP and SOCAR in October 2010 covers 30 years.