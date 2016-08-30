 Top
    BP will not open filling stations in Azerbaijan

    The company also does not plan to leave Turkish market

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the near future BP has no plans to open filling stations in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    Report informs, vice-president of BP Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli told reporters.

    Representatives of BP explained this by low market volumes: "This is a commercial issue.The company invests in something only if there are prospects on the market.We believe that we have more experience in production sector in Azerbaijan and more prospects in this market.In case of low oil prices Azerbaijani market is more competitive. "

    He also noted that the company does not plan to leave Turkish market.

