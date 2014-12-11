BP to plan staff redundancies in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ BP to plan staff redundancies in US, Great Britain, Azerbaijan and Germany. Report informs BP chief executive Bob Dudley says to "The Guardian" yesterday.

According to him, Continued fall in global oil prices and demand forces BP to spend nearly 1 billion USD to redundancies of staff of the company. "We are clearly a more focused business now and, without diverting our attention from safety and reliability, our goal is to make BP even stronger and more competitive", he says.

According to B.Dudley, Continued fall in global oil prices will affect the BP staff in US, Great Britain, Azerbaijan and Germany, but it shall not be deemed as cut of employees working at the platforms to company.

It should be noted that, yesterday at the world markets price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil fell by 4,73% and made 60,94 USD per barrel, and Brent crude oil decreased by 4,05% and went to 64,24 USD per barrel.