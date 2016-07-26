BP revenue declines by 45%

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ BP's revenuet in the second quarter of 2016 amounted to 720 mln USD, that is less by 45% in an annual comparison.

Report informs it is said in company report for the first half of this year.

Profit in the first quarter of 2016 amounted to 532 mln USD and 1.3 bln USD in the second quarter of 2015.

Capital expenditures in the first half of the year made 7.9 bln USD. Total capital expenditures in 2016 is expected to be less than 17 bln USD.

By the end of the second quarter of this yearthe company's debt amounted to 30.9 bln USD.