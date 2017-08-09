BP: Over 90% of Southern Gas Corridor completed in Azerbaijan and Georgia

© Report.az

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over 90% of "Shah Deniz-2" and Southern Gas Corridor projects have been already implemented in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Report informs, BP-Azerbaijan Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told reporters.

The BP official said that part of the platforms installed in "Shah Deniz": "In fact, upper part of the platforms is ready, and some installed. Implementation of the project is also underway in Turkish and European parts. As planned, Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018, and Europe in 2020".

"Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field is located on Caspian Sea shelf, 70 km south-east from Baku coast with depth of water changing between 50-500 meters. The field’s estimated natural gas deposits are about 1.2 trillion cubic meters. It is one of largest gas and gas-condensate deposits in the world. Currently, within the framework of the first phase development of the field, more than 6 billion cubic meters of gas is annually transported to Turkey. TPAO owns 19% share in the "Shah Deniz" consortium.