BP and co-ventures allocate additionally 103,000 AZN for vocational education

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ BP on behalf of its co-ventures in the projects that it operates - the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline projects, has announced the results of the project “Agricultural Vocational Education: Development of New Occupations” launched in partnership with the Ministry of Education in September 2016.

Report informs, the goal of the project has been to support the enhancement of agricultural vocational training in Azerbaijan thus contributing to the country’s plans to raise the efficiency of the agricultural sector.

The project implemented by the British Council resulted in the development of textbooks, teaching materials and training methodology for 12 training modules in the following areas:

- horticulture (3 modules: plants and their usage; sowing and maintenance/farming; soil and substrates);

- crop production (5 modules: grain growing; growing of fruit; maize cultivation; root crops growing; cotton growing);

- agricultural machinery/agro-service (4 modules: machine maintenance; machine repair; use of agricultural machine; work completion with agricultural machine). Forty local experts and instructors from Azerbaijan State Agricultural University and various vocational schools have been trained on module development and modular teaching methods as the result of the project.

Motivated by the success of the project and using the savings incurred as the result of management of financial resources as well as additional funding from the project sponsors, BP and its co-venturers amended the existing contract with the aim to develop textbooks, teaching materials and training methodology for additional 7 modules in the following areas:

- Vegetable growing (3 modules: fruit vegetables; leafy and root vegetables (outdoor cultivation); special plant, herbal tea and medical plants)

- Fruit growing (4 modules: pomaceous fruits; stone fruits; soft fruits; wild fruits and nuts).

This next phase of the project will be finalized by June 2018.

Therefore, the final budget of 461,000 AZN (the initial budget of 358,000 AZN plus an additional funding of 103,000 AZN) will result in the development of textbooks, teaching materials and training methodology for 19 modules and the development of 40 experts and instructors in the above-mentioned areas.