BOTAŞ tends to attract a loan of 2 bln USD for TANAP

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's BOTAŞ Company holds negotiations with the World Bank and European Investment Bank in order to attract a loan for financing Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) construction project.

Report informs referring to the media.

According to the information, the company wants to attract a loan in the amount of 2 bln dollars for this project. Allegedly, the company holds negotiations to attract a loan of 1 bln dollars from each organization. Creditors already began to assess TANAP project.

The loans to be got under state guarantee. Any information not given by the Company regarding this issue. Negotiations are held with Botaş for long-term loan, European Investment Bank says.

BOTAŞ has 30% share in TANAP project.