Dead body pulled from Caspian Sea was confirmed

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Body found in bottom of the sea near “Darinsulu Gunashli” platform has been confirmed to be the person disappeared without trace from the same platform on November 8.

Report was told in the press service of BP-Azerbaijan.

“BP as operator of the Azeri-Chirag- Deepwater Gunashli field development deeply regrets to confirm that a body has been recovered from the seabed in the vicinity of the Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) platform.

The body was transported to shore where it was received by the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” the company said in a statement.

“It has been confirmed by KCA Deutag, the employer of the person who went missing from the Deepwater Gunashli platform on 8 November, that the recovered body is that of the missing individual.

All further enquiries should be directed to the relevant law-enforcement agencies,” BP said.