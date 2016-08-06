Berat Albayrak: Inspections, carried out in Petkim have no relation with SOCAR

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'We will further support SOCAR for contribution to the Turkish economy and close cooperation'.

Report informs citing Milliyet, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said.

Meeting with Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) a few days ago, the minister stressed special role of the direct investment projects as Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and STAR refinery of SOCAR in the fields of added value, exports, employment and modern technologies in Turkey.

In addition to investing in Turkey, B.Albayrak also expressed satisfaction with the support of SOCAR to the Turkish people during all the events: 'As one of the most significant investors of the country with an investment of 18 bln USD in Turkey, it was very important for us to see support by SOCAR in the occurred events as well as its confidence in the Turkish people and economy. As other Turkish projects, our joint strategic project TANAP also continues without any problem within stipulated period and budget planning'.

The minister also touched upon the operations held at 'Petkim (Petrokimya) Holding A.Ş.', which is main shareholder of SOCAR, against the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ): 'Unfortunately, like other structures, the organization has entered into the private sector, too. Necessary measures are being taken both at all government offices and private sector against this terror organization, targeting directly the people. The inspections in Petkim Aliağa territory are also one of the measures carried out in this framework. Having no direct relation with SOCAR, Petkim officials also cooperated with the police in this matter'.

At the end, B.Albayrak expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for sensitivity against the FETÖ.