Belgian company is interested in purchase of DESFA stake

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Belgian company 'Fluxys' met with the Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece, Panos Skurletis in Greece.

Report informs referring to Greek media, during the meeting the company expressed its intention to acquire a part of SOCAR's shares after the end process of selling 66% stake of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the operator of the gas distribution network in Greece, DESFA.

In 2013, SOCAR has won the international tender for sale of 66% shares of DESFA for 400 mln. Euros. Subsequently, however, the European Commission expressed concern about the agreement and launched an investigation. The Greek government based on the principle of non-monopoly, offers to sell the 17% stake in DESFA the third party.

In acquisition of a stake in DESFA are interested two Italian companies 'Snam' and 'Infrastrutture Transporto Gas', as well Spanish 'Enagas,' the Dutch 'Gasunie, Romanian 'Transgaz'.

'Fluxys' is also represented in the consortium TAP. Its share in the project is 19%.