Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ An emergency meeting of OPEC and non OPEC countries kicked off in Vienna.

After that the main meeting of the organization will take place.

Report informs citing the foreign media, OPEC Secretary General said he expects the signing of a declaration between OPEC and independent producers on the basis of the main meeting. He also called it historic.

Notably, delegation from Azerbaijan also attends the meeting.