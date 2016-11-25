Baku will inaugurate a monument to oilmen died last year

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Erection of a monument is underway under the instruction of Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to the memory of oilmen, died in natural disaster at offshore platform No.10 in "Guneshli" oil field and No.501 at the Oil Rocks on December 4, 2016.

Report informs citing the SOCAR's Facebook account, the monument will be inaugurated this year, on the anniversary of the tragedy.

According to report, the monument to the memory of the selfless oilmen is a continuation of the historical tradition: "Severe cyclone in 1957, caused death of 21 oilmen at the Oil Rocks. After gaining independence, in 1999, a monument was built at the Oil Rocks to honor their memory. Their cherished memory has been commemorating by a new generation of oil workers.

Following the Oil Rocks accident, a huge natural disaster occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea overnight of December 4 to 5 in 2015: "Opening of the monument is planned on the anniversary of the disaster this year, to eternalize memory of our oilmen' heroism, died during unequal battle against severity of the sea."