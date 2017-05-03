Baku will host 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 31 May - 3 June, Baku Expo Center will host the only event in the Caspian region specialised in energy efficiency and renewable energy, the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition, Caspian Power 2017. The exhibition is part of a series of major energy events from the leading exhibition company ITE Group and is a proven brand among industry companies. The exhibition is organized by Iteca Caspian and its partner, ITE Group (UK).

Report was informed in the Iteca Caspian.

Traditionally, the Caspian Power exhibition will take place on the same platform as the largest event in the Caspian region's oil and gas sector - Azerbaijan International Oil and GasCaspian Oil&Gas exhibition. The relevance of the exhibition is preconditioned by the launch of the new power plants, the use of hybrid power stations, and the installation of wind turbines and solar panels in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Resources officially support the exhibition.

Among the exhibitors are leading vendor companies in the field of power engineering from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey and other countries. The exposition of the exhibition will present hydra and heat to the electric power industry, nuclear power engineering, instruments and means of measurement, control, automatic regulation, industrial and household energy, energy saving technologies, radio frequency cables, cables for industrial automation and much more.

The Caspian Power 2017 exhibition provides a unique opportunity to meet with leading specialists of the electric-power industry, to get information about the latest technological developments and strategies for the development of the electric power industry, and to expand and establish new effective and mutually beneficial contacts, as well as to enter into prospective contracts.