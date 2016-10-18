Baku unilaterally ready to refuse increasing oil output

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is unilaterally ready to stop oil production, without waiting for solutions from other manufacturers. Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated in an interview with Sputnik International News Agency.

"We unilaterally declare that we are not going to increase oil output, not even waiting for any other deicisions", said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Russia today International News Agency.