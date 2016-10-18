 Top
    Baku unilaterally ready to refuse increasing oil output

    President: We are not going to increase oil production, even without waiting for any other solutions

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is unilaterally ready to stop oil production, without waiting for solutions from other manufacturers. Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated in an interview with Sputnik International News Agency.

    "We unilaterally declare that we are not going to increase oil output, not even waiting for any other deicisions", said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Russia today International News Agency.

