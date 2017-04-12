 Top
    Baku to host Caspian-American International Energy Forum

    Caspian Energy Forum 2018 will be held in Prague in December

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ This autumn Baku will host the Caspian-American International Caspian Energy Forum.

    Report informs, Telman Aliyev, Caspian European Club Executive Director, main organizer of the event said.

    Notably, today, the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum 2017 has today kicked off in Baku. 

    T.Aliyev said that next, the fifth such forum will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic: "In December, Prague will host the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum 2018. 

