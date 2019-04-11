Baku to host 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum

The 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum organised by Baku Higher Oil School in cooperation with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and British company Confidence Capital Ltd will be held on April 22-25, 2019 in Boulevard Hotel Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Forum on trading, logistics, refining and petrochemicals, which is the key source for detailed information on development of the region, refining and petrochemical industry, aims to analyse the latest trends in, and prospects of, hydrocarbon exports from the region including related export markets and routes. The event is also viewed as a unique platform for discussion of conditions for development of refining facilities and information exchange for strategic decisions and day-to-day operations in the Caspian region and Central Asia. The presentations by the Forum delegates will provide with detailed information on trading activities in the Caspian as well as an overview of main export routes. They will also focus on commercial positioning and prospects for development of refining facilities, analyse supply and demand for petrochemical products, and discuss current markets and potential export routes for them from the region.

Each year the Forum is attended by over 300 delegates. The representatives of state organisations of Azerbaijan including top management of SOCAR and managers of the company units as well as high-level officials, experts and industry leaders from ministries and transnational oil and gas companies from Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and other countries are expected to attend the event. Apart from practical value the Forum also acts as the platform for business-networking: coffee breaks, discussion panels, social activities as well as informative technical visits.