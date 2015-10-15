 Top
    Baku hosts I Azerbaijan Conference on sustainable development and CSR

    Over 300 participants registered for the conference

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ I Azerbaijan conference on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility kicks off in Baku. 

    Report informs, conference opened by the Vice-President for Economic Issues of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Suleyman Gasimov.

    Noting the interest of SOCAR in the implementation of many regional and international projects, the protection of forest resources, the prevention of environmental pollution, S.Gasimov said that the company is a leader in the region.

    Over 300 participants, including SOCAR, Azercell, AccessBank, BP, EY, SAP, TeliaSonera, "Clean City" and 'Xalq Bank' registered for the conference.

