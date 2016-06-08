"Azneft" renews gas supply facility

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Measures to improve gas facilities belonging to the "Azneft" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) are underway.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, vacuum compressors, chillers, turbine and compressor units are replaced with new for collecting and subsequent delivery of low pressure associated gas.

Notably, the work to replace 9 electrical vacuum compressors on the platform No2346 Oil Rocks at 6 screw compressors of modern type are nearing completion: "At the same time 3 electric vacuum compressors operating in gas-welding systems of Oil Rocks repaired and put into operation ".

According to the information, in the 'Oil Rocks' area of "28 May" OGPD, 1 turbine engine, 2 compressors were repaired.

In addition, a number of technical inspections of compressor units, operated by gas storage management were carried out.