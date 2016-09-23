'Azneft' PU hosts meeting on application of information technologies

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azneft' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has hosted a meeting on expansion of the use of SAP UOM, which is SAP ERP system manufacturing module.

Report informs citing the press service of the SOCAR.

According to the information, the union's Director General Dashgin Iskandarov spoke about the project's aims and importance as well as about implementation of establishment of automated systems of financial and accounting processes in the economic management system as well as of management, control over technological processes and technological procedures in the document management and production.

According to him, material and technical basis of Azerbaijan's oil industry has been strengthened in recent years, application of advanced technologies, including modern information and communication technologies became widespread.

Practice on the application of SAP software and its various modules was discussed in the meeting.

Also, information was provided on SAP UOM module application at "28 MAY" and "Bibiheybətneft" Oil and Gas Extraction Departments.