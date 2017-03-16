"Azneft" PU awards the bests of 2016

© socar.az

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Azneft” Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held ceremony to award best employees of last year.

Report informs referring to SOCAR.

According to report, Vice President on development of fields Yashar Latifov, Vice President on geology and geophysics Bahram Huseynov, Director of Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Projects Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Head of SOCAR department for capital investment Rufat Safarov, staff members attended the event.

In his opening speech General Director of "Azneft" PU Dashgin Iskandarov stressed the importance of contest to encourage best staff of 2016, congratulated winners, whished them success in future activities. He told that the main objective of the contest managed by deputy head of strategic development and corporate management department Ulviyya Guluzade was assessment and motivation of the staff. SOCAR Vice Presidents Y.Latifov and B.Huseynov congratulated winners, whished higher achievements to PU staff.

Finally, employees were awarded in nominations - “Employee of the year”, “Manager of the year”, “Enterprise of the year” based on annual labor productivity indicators, exemplary discipline and diligence. Gifts and honorary diplomas were presented to winners. “Abşeronneft” oil and gas production department (OGPD) was awarded as best enterprise for provision of production sustainability and growth, secure and environment-friendly work, timely and faultless execution of operations.