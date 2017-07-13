"Azneft" PU hosts meeting on improvement of labor security

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting on the improvement of labor security has been held at the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, "Azneft" PU Director General Dashgin Iskenderov told about the measures taken to improve the working conditions in oil and gas industry, highlighted that the issues such as creation of safe working conditions in mines, oil estacades and subtractions were in the spotlight.

According to him, special attention was paid to human resources in production and health of oil workers. Deputy Director General on Labor Security Jalair Samadov gave information about the work carried out in the field of labor security in 6 months of this year and underlined importance of the enlightenment of employees in the oil and gas production fields. It was noted that before starting work, a preparatory stage should be conducted to ensure security, and risks should be assessed.

At the end of the event, it was also emphasized that enlightenment works should be carried out on a regular basis, trainings should be conducted and executive works carried out by other organizations should be strictly controlled.