 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azəriqaz': Volume of gas supplied to network a day up by 1 mln cum

    Gas volume is increased according to daily demand© Report

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Gas volume is increased according to the daily demand in order to improve gas supply of the Azerbaijani population.

    Report informs citing the “Azəriqaz” Production Union.

    "If we only review consumption volumes of two days, we see that 9,792 mln cum of gas was produced for the country in October 1, while this figure rose to 10,711 mln cum on October 2. That is, volume of natural gas supplied to the network during a day increased by 1 mln cum (+9,4%)", “Azəriqaz” says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi