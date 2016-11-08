'Azerigaz' supplies 182 settlements with gas

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October this year, the "Azerigaz" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has constructed new gas pipelines of 7 505.2 km.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 239.5 km long pipes have been completely repaired to ensure safe and normal mode of operation of the network: "182 settlements were supplied with gas after the construction and installation works."

Notably, the works are being carried out as a part of the implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018 years and State program on the socio-economic development of Baku and its suburban settlements for 2014-2016.