 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azerigaz' supplies 182 settlements with gas

    During reporting period, new gas pipelines of 7500 km constructed

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October this year, the "Azerigaz" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has constructed new gas pipelines of 7 505.2 km.

    Report informs citing SOCAR, 239.5 km long pipes have been completely repaired to ensure safe and normal mode of operation of the network: "182 settlements were supplied with gas after the construction and installation works."

    Notably, the works are being carried out as a part of the implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018 years and State program on the socio-economic development of Baku and its suburban settlements for 2014-2016. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi