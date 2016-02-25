 Top
    Azeri oil price slightly increased in markets

    'Azeri LT CIF' now makes 33,64 USD per barrel

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transporting via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets, went up by 0,10 USD, or by 0,30%.

    Report informs, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 33,64 USD per barrel.

    The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD). 

