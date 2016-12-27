'Azerenerji': Suspension of energy supply fully eliminated - UPDATED

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to Azerenerji" OJSC, suspension of electric supply was eliminated at 14:20 Baku time.

"The system sustainability was ensured, and currently works at full capacity", the company stated

***14:45

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Production process has forcibly been stopped in two gas-fired power plants of the "Azereneji" OJSC - "Şimal" PP of 400 MW and "Sumqayıt" PP of 525 MW - due to the accident in Sangachal settlement gas pipeline".

Report informs citing the public relations and press service of the company.

The statement declares that works are underway to eliminate consequences of the accident: "Existing sustainability of the energy system was ensured as a result of operational measures by the management of the "Azereneji" OJSC and escalation of the accident consequences prevented. Despite short-term limit for consumers, suspension will be eliminated as soon as possible by mobilization of reserve resources".