"Azerenergy" increased electricity exports by 7 times

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth 3 437,26 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the information, it is 7,3 times or by 2963,86 thousand USD more compared with the same period last year.

A positive trend was observed in the volume of electricity exports in January. Thus, 74 816,23 thousand kilowatt / hour of electricity sold to foreign countries and it is 5,8 times or 61 979,23 thousand kW / h more compared to January-February 2016.

Electricity exports made 0,21% of total exports from Azerbaijan.