Azerbaijani pavilion ready for 'EXPO-2017' International Exhibition

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ A document was signed in Astana, Kazakhstan on approval of readiness of the area, allocated for Azerbaijani National Pavilion at the “EXPO-2017: Energy of the Future" International Exhibition.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy.

According to information, the document was signed by Director General of the "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company for construction of the exhibition, Bolatkan Sandikbayev and Head of Administration of the Energy Ministry Iftikhar Huseynov.

In the exhibition to run from June 10 to September 10, Azerbaijani National Day will be held on July 9. According to relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is a commissioner of the national section to represent Azerbaijan in the “EXPO 2017”.

Azerbaijani National Pavilion with an area of 403.3 square meters, is ready for use. With its concept based on the motto of "Land of Fire - energy from past to future" demonstrate our values as the Azerbaijani history, culture, art, science, human capital, traditions of tolerance, the country's modern economy, the Caspian Sea, ancient Silk Road and Gobustan.

"EXPO-2017: Energy of the Future" International Exhibition will be attended by the representatives of over 100 countries and 18 international organizations.