Azerbaijani oil transported via Ceyhan port and sold on markets increased by 8%

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ In February 2 562 488 tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from the port of Ceyhan on (Mediterranean, Turkey) to the world markets.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) this figure is by 3.6% higher than in May last year. Last month, 61% of the transported volume of oil 1 558 661 tons accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) that is by 8.8% more than the volume in the previous year.

In January-May, 2016, volume of the exported oil from Ceyhan port made up of 12 651 407, or 8% more than the same period of 2015.

In general, since the commissioning of the BTC (2006), until June 1, 2016, 303 845 179 tons of Azerbaijani oil exported to the world market through Ceyhan.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil transported to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

From this port oil exported to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea. The BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily capacity of pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels per day.