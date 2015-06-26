Azerbaijani oil decreased in markets

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, decreased by 1,14 USD or 1,80%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 63,28 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week and yesterday Azerbaijani oil made 63,28 USD and yesterday 64,42 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).