Azerbaijani gas makes 10.5% of Turkish gas imports in November

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 575.02 mln cum of natural gas to Turkey in November 2017.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), this volume made 10.55% of Turkey's total gas import that month.

In November 2017, Turkey's gas imports from Azerbaijan was less by 0.3% compared to November 2016. Azerbaijan ranks third among the countries that Turkey imports natural gas.

Totally, Turkey has imported 5.448 bln cubic meters of gas in November, 4.043 bln cum of which accounted for the gas transported through pipelines, 1.405 bln cum for liquefied natural gas (LNG). 2.679 bln cum of this volume exported from Russia, 789 mln cum from Iran, 418 mln cum from Qatar, 409 mln cum from Algeria, 196 mln cum from US, 175 mln cum from Norway, 107 mln cum from Nigeria, 98 mln cum from Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, in accordance with the agreement on gas purchase signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in March 2001, the gas, produced within the framework of the "Stage-1" project of the “Shah Deniz” field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is exported to Turkey. Gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey is exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route through the South Caucasus pipeline. The Azerbaijani gas was delivered to the Turkish market in 2007 within the framework of the “Stage-1” project.