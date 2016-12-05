Azerbaijani Energy Minister will attend OPEC meeting in Vienna

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister of Azerbaijani Natig Aliyev has been invited to the conference of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil-producing countries which will be held on December 10 in Vienna (Austria).

Report informs, the officials will discuss issues related to production cuts.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani Minister will attend the event.

Notably, although earlier, the meeting scheduled to be held in Moscow (Russia), but then plans have changed. Earlier it was reported that, the meeting will be held on December 9 in Doha (Qatar).