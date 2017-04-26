Azerbaijan plans to produce 40 bln cum marketable gas in 2025

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is expected to produce 40 bln cum marketable gas by 2025.

Report informs, Chairman of Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Nazim Samadzade said at the SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

He noted that confirmed gas reserves of Azerbaijan are estimated at 2.5 trln cum. “Shah Deniz” deposit includes 1.2 trln cum natural gas and 240 mln tons of condensate. Production from “Shah Deniz” field started in 2006 and annually 10 bln cum is produced within the first stage. Second stage is projected to start in 2018 rising annual production to 16 bln cum.

According to preliminary estimations, “Absheron” field holds 350 bln cum gas and 45 mln tons condensate, “Umid” field – 200 bln cum gas and 40 mln tons condensate.

According to him, 800 mln cum natural gas produced from "Shah Deniz" field is transported to Georgia, 6.6 bln cum to Turkey. 1.5 bln cum natural gas are consumed by domestic market.

The company official said that SOCAR annually exports 1.2 bln cum natural gas to Georgia.