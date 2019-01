Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018 Azerbaijan exported 27,143,456.10 tonnes of crude oil worth $14,621,241,230, relevantly up 2,419,727.09 tonnes or 9.79% and $4,983,910,100 or 51.71% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) that crude oil export made up 81.6% of Azerbaijan’s total export.