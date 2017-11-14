Azerbaijan's revenue from gas exports climbs 35%

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, Azerbaijan has exported 5,649 bln cum of natural gas, according to customs declarations.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), cost of natural gas in this volume made $ 1,001,705 mln.

During reporting period, share of natural gas in total exports of Azerbaijan was 11.06%.

In January-October, volume of exported natural gas up more by 13% than in the same period last year and the cost soared by 35%.