Azerbaijani gas to fill gas storage to be built in Georgia

Tbilisi. 15 April. REPORT. AZ/ Underground gas storage facility will be built in Georgia for the first time. The facility will be filled with the gas bought from Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was stated in the presentation ceremony of feasibility study project of the underground gas storage, held in Tbilisi today.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation Director General David Tvalabeishvili, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Azer Huseyn, Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia', Mahir Mammadov and other officials attended the ceremony.

It was stated that Georgia is the only country in the South Caucasus region, which has no underground gas storage facility. It causes serious problems to meet the country's demand for natural gas and energy security. Underground gas storage facility will be built in order to solve this problem. The facility's technical project has been prepared by French 'Jeostik' Company. The capacity will be approximately 250 million cubic meters of natural gas. This is equal to 15% of gas currently consumed in Georgia.

Several companies as well as Azerbaijani side is also interested in the construction.