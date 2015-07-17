Azerbaijan's gas exports in June increase by 7%

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 4.547 billion cubic meters of gas, according to the meter indicators for June of this year. It is 6.76% higher than the same period last year.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, on the base of customs declarations, the volume of natural gas exports decreased by 21.80% and amounted to 895 927.62 thousand cubic meters in annual comparison during this period of time.

The report said that gas exports carried out in June cost 143 883.90 million USD , which is 26.72% less than the same period last year.

In the reporting period, the amount of gas condensate issued by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreased by 0.57%. During this period, 1 103 617,92 thousand cubic meters of gas condensate were exported.