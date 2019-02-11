Azerbaijan's daily oil production amounted to 793,000 barrels last month

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Daily oil production in Azerbaijan made 793,000 barrels in January, including 720,000 barrels of crude oil and 73,000 barrels of condensate, Report informs citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, 598,000 barrels of crude oil, 73,000 barrels of condensate and 16,000 barrels of oil products were exported in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan has submitted information on daily oil output during January 2019 to the Joint Technical Commission of Joint Monitoring Committee.

Last year the daily production amounted to 792,600 barrels.

At the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held in Vienna, Austria, on December 7, 2018, the participants decided to cut total output the overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day, effective as of January 2019 for an initial period of six months. According to the decision, Azerbaijan is to reduce oil production by 20,000 barrels per day.