Azerbaijan reduces electricity production by 6%

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May 1.6 bln kW/h of electricity produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerenergy JSC, the figure has not changed in comparison with May, 2015.

Along with this, Azerbaijan continued energy exchange with the neighbor countries.

Over the last 5 months of the current year, a total of 9.2 bln kW/h of electricity produced, which means a decrease of 6.12% compared to the same period in 2015. Notably, in 5 months of 2015, 9.8 bln. KW/hour of electricity produced.

Also "Azerenergy" said that budget allocations have been provided and as of 01.03.2016 company has no debt to the state budget: "At the moment, debt payments to state budget is being implemented in a timely manner."