Azerbaijan produces 7.3 bln cum of gas in January-September

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, there were 16,5 bln cubic meters of commodity natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 81,8 % of it were formed on account of production, 10,4% on account of reserves existing by the start of the year and 7,8% on account of import.

Thus, in reporting period, the volume of commodity gas made 13,5 bln cubic meters, the volume of the existing reserves – 1,7 bln cubic meters and the volume of import – 1,3 bln. cubic meters.

44,3% of the reserves were produced within the country, 37,7% exported, 3,6% wasted and 14,4% remained as reserves by the start of July.

In the first half-year, 7,3 bln cubic meters of gas were produced within the country. In the reporting period, 6,2 bln cubic meters of gas were exported, 594 mln. cubic meters were wasted and 2,4 bln cubic meters remained as reserves by the start of October.