Azerbaijan produced 38.8 mln. tons of oil and 28.6 bln cum gas last year

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ 38 777.5 thousand tons of crude oil, including gas condensate produced in Azerbaijan in 2017.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 38,700,2 thousand tons of this volume was commodity crude oil.

Last year, 28 563.5 mln. cubic meters of natural gas produced in Azerbaijan, 18,157.9 mln cubic meters of which was commodity natural gas.

Oil production decreased by 5.5%, commodity oil production by 5.6%, gas production by 2.6% and commodity gas production by 3%.