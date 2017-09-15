Azerbaijan produces 25,5 mln tons crude oil in 2017

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, Azerbaijan has produced 25 572,7 thousand tons of crude oil, including gas condensate.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 25,538,5 thousand tons of this volume was commodity crude oil.

During reporting period, 18 769.1 mln. cubic meters of natural gas was extracted, of which 12 059.4 mln. cubic meters were commodity gas.

Oil production declined by 9.3%, and commodity gas production fell down by 4.1%.