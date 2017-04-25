Azerbaijan prepares to produce 2 billionth ton of oil

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ On November 25, 2017 Azerbaijan will produce its 2 billionth ton of oil.

Report informs, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade told.

According to him, Azerbaijan has produced 1.971 bln tons of oil so far. 971 mln tons of this have been produced onshore, 1 bln tons offshore: “29 mln tons of production is needed to hit overall 2 bln tons of output in the country. Estimations show that this will happen on November 25, 2017”.