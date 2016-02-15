Azerbaijan launches new well drilling in 'Western Absheron'

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR-AQS' launches drilling works in the well No.25, which projected depth is 890 meters from stationary sea base No. 20.

Report informs referring to 'SOCAR-AQS', drilling of the well to Girmaki Deste-3 (QD-3) horizon is planned.

'The well will be completed by horizontal drilling to the project horizon and releasing filters, which meet open hole high quality and allow production increase,' information declares.

The Customer is 'Azneft' Production Union of the SOCAR.

Notably, 'SOCAR-AQS' LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company by the SOCAR and 'Absheron Drilling' Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including well design and planning, drilling of oil and gas wells, drilling of directionally deviated wells, drilling of horizontal wells, well completion, well workover, sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, 'SOCAR-AQS' implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platform 11 located on Shallow Water 'Guneshli' Field, fixed platform 20 on the 'West Absheron' and from fixed platform 1 located on Umid Field Deep Sea Stationary Bases.

At the same time, the company is continuing preparatory works on drilling the wells on the 'Bulla' and 'Guneshli 7' fields.