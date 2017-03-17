Azerbaijan increases motor gasoline production by 17%

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, volume of production of oil products in Azerbaijan in value terms made 401 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan (SSC), it is 6.1% less than the same period last year.210,1 thousand tons of motor gasoline were produced in 2 months, which is 17% more than the corresponding period of the previous year.

During reporting period, 33.9 thousand tons of gasoline for petrochemicals, 3 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 28.2 thousand tons of petroleum coke were produced. Production of gasoline for petrochemicals, on an annualized basis, increased by 21.9%, lubricating oils - 3.3 times, petroleum coke - 3.9 times.

During the period, 105.2 thousand tons of kerosene, 316.4 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 144.9 thousand tons of heating oil, 10.8 thousand tons of oil bitumen. Kerosene production decreased by 7.3%, diesel fuel - by 13.6%, fuel oil - by 37%, oil bitumen - by 44%.