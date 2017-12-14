Azerbaijan increases gasoline production by 5%

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of this year, total cost of production in the field of oil products made 2 469.2 mln AZN in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, this is less by 9% than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, 1 097.6 thousand tons of motor fuel was produced in the country, which is by 4.7% more in annual comparison.

As for manufacturing other oil products, in January-November of this year, 169,000 tons of fuel for petrochemical industry, 539,000 tons of kerosene, 1,718.4 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 262,5 thousand tons of fuel oil, 33,6 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 208.8 thousand tons of bitumen and 197.5 thousand tons of oil coke were produced.

During the reporting period, fuel production for petrochemical industry decreased by 3.5%, kerosene by 6.9%, diesel fuel 20%, fuel oil by 42.6%, while production of lubricating oils increased by 3.7-fold, oil bitumen by 22 ,7%, oil coke by 6.8%.