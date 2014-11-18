Azerbaijan increases gas export via SCP by 40%

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October 2014, 3 bln cubic meters of natural gas were exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in comparison with the same period last year, exports of gas through SCP increased by 39.4%. In October 600 mln cubic meters of gas were exported via the pipeline.

In 2013 the export of gas through SCP grew by 17.5% - to 4.7 bln cubic meters.

Natural gas produced from offshore gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was exported via the SCP. Gas is supplied to Georgia and Turkey.

The contract to develop the field "Shah Deniz" was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Milli Majlis on October 17 of that year. Participants of "Shah-Deniz" project are companies: BP (operator, 28,8%), Statoil (15,5%), SOCAR (16,7%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%), Total (10 %) and TPAO (9%).