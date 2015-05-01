Azerbaijan increases export of oil products

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April of this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 090.246 248 tons of oil products, which is 8 times more than the same period of last year.

Report was told in the SOCAR, during the period, exported 102 531.272 tonnes or 41.33% of diesel fuel, 23 834.353 tonnes or 9.61% of jet fuel, 105 928.969 tonnes or 42.68% of the vacuum gas oil, 15 795.652 tonnes, or 6.37% depressant AKI.

Exports of aviation kerosene in comparison with April of last year increased for 44.5 times, vacuum gas oil - 6.4 times, diesel fuel - 13.4 times.

In the first four months of this year, SOCAR exported 874 881,396 tonnes of oil, which is 1.5 times more than the same period of last year.

In January-April of last year SOCAR in comparison with the same period of last year exported more by 54.79% of diesel fuel (387 141.042 tonnes), 1.5 times more of kerosene (87 646.248 tonnes), 6.2 times more of vacuum gasoil (350 121.663 tonnes), more than 1.6 depressant AKI (49 793.607 tonnes).