Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ During January-May of this year, Azerbaijan exported 517,915,30 thousand tons of oil products.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the amount of oil products in this volume amounted to $ 267,629.66 thousand.

The share of oil products in total exports of Azerbaijan was 3.63%.

In five months of this year, the amount of exported oil products increased by 50.05% and the cost - by more than two times.