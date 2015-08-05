 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increases electricity production by 6% in July

    In January-July production increased by 3%

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July, power system of Azerbaijan generated over 1.9 billion. KW / h of electricity, which is by 5.5% more than the same period last year.

    Report was told in press service of "Azerenerji" OJSC, along with that during the month energy exchange with neighboring countries continued.

    According to the source, over 13.4 billion. KW / h of electricity was produced in January-July 2015, which is by 3.1% more than the same period last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi