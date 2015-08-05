Azerbaijan increases electricity production by 6% in July

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July, power system of Azerbaijan generated over 1.9 billion. KW / h of electricity, which is by 5.5% more than the same period last year.

Report was told in press service of "Azerenerji" OJSC, along with that during the month energy exchange with neighboring countries continued.

According to the source, over 13.4 billion. KW / h of electricity was produced in January-July 2015, which is by 3.1% more than the same period last year.